GoldMint Market Capitalization Tops $252,699.77 (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One GoldMint coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000432 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, GoldMint has traded 22.8% lower against the dollar. GoldMint has a market cap of $252,699.77 and $1,149.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00069160 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $282.66 or 0.00925021 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006455 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00050406 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,333.27 or 0.04363206 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00015795 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00017969 BTC.

GoldMint is a coin. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io . The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldMint’s official message board is blog.goldmint.io

GoldMint can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldMint using one of the exchanges listed above.

