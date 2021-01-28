Goldcoin (GLC) Trading Up 72% Over Last 7 Days

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Goldcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Goldcoin has traded up 72% against the US dollar. Goldcoin has a market capitalization of $4.25 million and approximately $13,261.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.75 or 0.00404934 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004209 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000197 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003487 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003611 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Goldcoin Profile

Goldcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org . Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

Goldcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

