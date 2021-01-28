Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Gold Fields Limited is one of the world’s largest unhedged gold producers with operating mines in South Africa, Ghana, and Australia. “

NYSE:GFI opened at $9.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.48. Gold Fields has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $14.90.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Gold Fields by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 91,677,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,717,000 after acquiring an additional 6,583,874 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,831,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Gold Fields by 590.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,997,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562,976 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Gold Fields by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,839,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397,330 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Gold Fields by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,935,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in nine operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 51.3 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 115.7 million ounces.

