Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 target price on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Gold Fields Limited is one of the world’s largest unhedged gold producers with operating mines in South Africa, Ghana, and Australia. “
NYSE:GFI opened at $9.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.48. Gold Fields has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $14.90.
About Gold Fields
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in nine operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 51.3 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 115.7 million ounces.
