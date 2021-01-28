Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.77

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.77 and traded as high as $8.65. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes shares last traded at $8.47, with a volume of 1,360,031 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOL. Raymond James downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Seaport Global Securities raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Santander downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.22.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.21.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes had a negative net margin of 59.66% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $181.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 4th quarter valued at about $446,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 62,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 17,790 shares during the period. Investment House LLC purchased a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,393,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 628.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 183,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 158,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL)

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

