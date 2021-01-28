goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $8.23 Per Share (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) in a report issued on Sunday, January 24th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will earn $8.23 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.42. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock.

goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.76 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$161.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$155.90 million.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$84.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$82.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of GSY stock opened at C$95.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$97.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 15.75, a current ratio of 15.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.71. The firm has a market cap of C$1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69. goeasy Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$21.08 and a 12 month high of C$107.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.29%.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

