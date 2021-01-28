GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,451,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,236,000 after acquiring an additional 21,910 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter worth $158,426,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 47.4% in the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,607,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,159,000 after acquiring an additional 516,802 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 646.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,426,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,199 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 5.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,132,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,007,000 after acquiring an additional 56,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nima Kelly sold 349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $27,085.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,933 shares in the company, valued at $8,066,240.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $244,928.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,025,090.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,617 shares of company stock worth $11,376,653. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.87.

GDDY opened at $77.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $91.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.94.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.25 million. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

