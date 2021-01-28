Gnosis (GNO) Reaches Market Cap of $172.06 Million

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. During the last week, Gnosis has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. One Gnosis token can now be bought for approximately $114.36 or 0.00352161 BTC on exchanges. Gnosis has a market cap of $172.06 million and $501,603.00 worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00072580 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.17 or 0.00890489 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006327 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00053344 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,411.74 or 0.04347421 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00014860 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00017856 BTC.

Gnosis Profile

Gnosis (CRYPTO:GNO) is a token. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,504,589 tokens. The official message board for Gnosis is medium.com/gnosis-pm . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Gnosis Token Trading

Gnosis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gnosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

