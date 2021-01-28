GMB (GMB) One Day Volume Hits $24,032.00

GMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. During the last week, GMB has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One GMB token can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GMB has a market cap of $2.02 million and $24,032.00 worth of GMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00072580 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.17 or 0.00890489 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006327 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00053344 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,411.74 or 0.04347421 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00014860 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00017856 BTC.

GMB Token Profile

GMB (CRYPTO:GMB) is a token. It was first traded on June 20th, 2018. GMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,356,899 tokens. The official message board for GMB is medium.com/gmbofficial . GMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject . GMB’s official website is gmbplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

Buying and Selling GMB

GMB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

