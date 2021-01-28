Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GMED. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

GMED traded up $1.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.27. The company had a trading volume of 11,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,332. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $33.41 and a 1-year high of $68.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.61 and a 200-day moving average of $56.41. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 66.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.71 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David D. Davidar sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 634,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,086,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 52,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $3,361,255.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,757,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,356 shares of company stock valued at $5,413,555. 25.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMED. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 38.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,357,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $67,202,000 after acquiring an additional 373,501 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 35.7% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,042,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $51,627,000 after buying an additional 274,070 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 110.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 329,552 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,319,000 after buying an additional 173,307 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at $7,791,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 11.0% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,301,181 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,434,000 after buying an additional 128,580 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

