Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.33.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GMED. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.
GMED traded up $1.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.27. The company had a trading volume of 11,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,332. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $33.41 and a 1-year high of $68.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.61 and a 200-day moving average of $56.41. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 66.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.
In related news, Director David D. Davidar sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 634,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,086,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 52,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $3,361,255.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,757,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,356 shares of company stock valued at $5,413,555. 25.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMED. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 38.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,357,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $67,202,000 after acquiring an additional 373,501 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 35.7% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,042,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $51,627,000 after buying an additional 274,070 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 110.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 329,552 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,319,000 after buying an additional 173,307 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at $7,791,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 11.0% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,301,181 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,434,000 after buying an additional 128,580 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Globus Medical
Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.
