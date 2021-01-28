Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (GMX.TO) (TSE:GMX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.81

Shares of Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (GMX.TO) (TSE:GMX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.81 and last traded at C$0.80, with a volume of 107953 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

The company has a current ratio of 68.20, a quick ratio of 65.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.55 million and a P/E ratio of 6.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.67.

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It has a mineral portfolio of approximately 190 early to mid-stage exploration, development, and royalty properties containing base metals, including copper, nickel, zinc, and lead; precious metals, such as gold, silver, platinum, and palladium; specialty metals and minerals comprising manganese, titanium oxide, iron, molybdenum, and lithium, as well as rare earths and associated elements; and industrial minerals consisting of mica, silica, potash, feldspar, pyrophyllite, and talc and magnesite.

