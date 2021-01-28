Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Trading Down 10.5%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) traded down 10.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.02. 42,301,895 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 65,030,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Globalstar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.55 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average is $0.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 0.44.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 98.82% and a negative return on equity of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $32.76 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSAT. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Globalstar during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in shares of Globalstar by 48.3% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 111,780 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 36,400 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Globalstar during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Globalstar during the third quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Globalstar by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 525,484 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 46,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.

