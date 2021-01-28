Global Ports Holding Plc (GPH.L) (LON:GPH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Global Ports Holding Plc (GPH.L) (LON:GPH)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.
Shares of LON:GPH opened at GBX 101.50 ($1.33) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £63.77 million and a PE ratio of -1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 104.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 89.20. Global Ports Holding Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 48.55 ($0.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 244 ($3.19).
Global Ports Holding Plc (GPH.L) Company Profile
