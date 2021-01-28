Global Ports Holding Plc (GPH.L) (LON:GPH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Global Ports Holding Plc (GPH.L) (LON:GPH)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of LON:GPH opened at GBX 101.50 ($1.33) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £63.77 million and a PE ratio of -1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 104.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 89.20. Global Ports Holding Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 48.55 ($0.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 244 ($3.19).

Get Global Ports Holding Plc (GPH.L) alerts:

Global Ports Holding Plc (GPH.L) Company Profile

Global Ports Holding Plc operates ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, yachts, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers. The company also engages in the commercial port operations that specialize in container, bulk, and general cargo handling activities; and storage, logistics, and marine vehicle trade businesses.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ports Holding Plc (GPH.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ports Holding Plc (GPH.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.