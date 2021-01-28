Global Petroleum Limited (GBP.L) (LON:GBP) Shares Gap Up to $1.50

Global Petroleum Limited (GBP.L) (LON:GBP)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.50, but opened at $1.68. Global Petroleum Limited (GBP.L) shares last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 56,517,591 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61.

About Global Petroleum Limited (GBP.L) (LON:GBP)

Global Petroleum Limited explores for oil and gas properties in Africa. The company primarily owns an 85% participating interest in the Namibian project consisting of offshore blocks 1910B and 2010A covering an area of 5,810 square kilometers; and a 78 per cent participating interest in PEL 0094, which comprise Block 2011A covering an area of 5,798 square kilometers located in Walvis Basin, Namibia.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Global Petroleum Limited (GBP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Petroleum Limited (GBP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.