Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 215.3% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $65.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.05. The company has a market cap of $82.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.51, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GILD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Gilead Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

