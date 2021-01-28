Gilead Sciences (GILD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect Gilead Sciences to post earnings of $2.02 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. On average, analysts expect Gilead Sciences to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of GILD stock opened at $65.48 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.05. The company has a market cap of $82.08 billion, a PE ratio of 67.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.
Gilead Sciences Company Profile
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.
