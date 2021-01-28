Giant Market Capitalization Achieves $93,394.66 (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 27th. Giant has a total market cap of $93,394.66 and $8,068.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Giant token can now be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Giant has traded down 17.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Giant

GIC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 8,970,680 tokens. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Giant Token Trading

Giant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

