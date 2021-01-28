Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, leasing and financing of retail motor fuel and convenience store properties and petroleum distribution terminals in the United States. The company’s properties are leased or sublet to distributors and retailers engaged in the sale of gasoline and various motor fuel products, convenience store products, and automotive repair services. Getty’s properties are operated under a variety of brands including Getty, BP, Exxon, Mobil, Shell, Chevron, Valero, Fina and Aloha. It is also a marketer of heating oil in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Getty Realty Corp. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Getty Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

GTY opened at $26.82 on Tuesday. Getty Realty has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.07.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

