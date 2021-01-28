Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $249.46 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) will report sales of $249.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Gentherm’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $241.80 million and the highest is $262.27 million. Gentherm reported sales of $230.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full-year sales of $873.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $866.10 million to $886.48 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $940.80 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $259.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.48 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on THRM shares. Barrington Research lowered shares of Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Gentherm from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

In related news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 4,996 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $252,248.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,202.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THRM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gentherm by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Gentherm by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Gentherm during the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 187.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,408 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 5,482 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $63.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 58.55 and a beta of 1.50. Gentherm has a 1-year low of $27.24 and a 1-year high of $71.50.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

