Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) fell 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.57 and last traded at $33.04. 2,729,932 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 1,836,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.87.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GNTX. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Gentex from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Gentex in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.19.

Get Gentex alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.92%.

In related news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $32,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $287,800.00. Insiders have sold a total of 12,735 shares of company stock valued at $376,335 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 420.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.