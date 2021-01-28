Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (GSS.L) (LON:GSS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $929.00

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (GSS.L) (LON:GSS) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 929 ($12.14) and last traded at GBX 921 ($12.03), with a volume of 61128 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 916 ($11.97).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 896.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 807.96.

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (GSS.L) Company Profile (LON:GSS)

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Genesis Asset Managers, LLP. The fund is managed by Genesis Investment Management, LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging countries across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

