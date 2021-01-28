Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Stock Price Down 9.9%

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)’s share price traded down 9.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.00 and last traded at $28.50. 628,726 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 1,294,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Generation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Generation Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.70.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew Stanton sold 10,540 shares of Generation Bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $396,514.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,851,068.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas Kerr sold 11,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $310,743.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 337,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,317,213.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,437 shares of company stock worth $890,459.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Generation Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Generation Bio in the third quarter valued at about $574,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Generation Bio in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Generation Bio in the third quarter worth about $2,497,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Generation Bio by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 526,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 59,684 shares during the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generation Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

