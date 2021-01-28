General Electric (NYSE:GE) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

General Electric (NYSE:GE) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.15-0.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.38. General Electric also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.15-0.25 EPS.

General Electric stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,185,398. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The company has a market cap of $99.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average is $8.29.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

GE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.06.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

