General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 43.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in General Dynamics by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $652,939.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,800.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.53.

General Dynamics stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $152.37. The company had a trading volume of 9,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,273. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $190.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.04 and a 200-day moving average of $147.63. The firm has a market cap of $43.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 36.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

Further Reading: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.