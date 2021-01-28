Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Major Shareholder Sells $249,300.00 in Stock

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $249,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 21st, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $259,800.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 40,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $352,400.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $246,300.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 100,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $798,000.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 40,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total value of $303,600.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $215,100.00.

On Thursday, December 24th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 20,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $144,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $214,500.00.

On Friday, December 18th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 1,980 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $14,374.80.

Shares of GNK stock opened at $7.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $314.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average of $7.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $9.14.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $54.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.10 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 8.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,868 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 7.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 352.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,637 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 47.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.73.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

