Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Takes $258,000 Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fullen Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 192,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,395,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 38.2% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 63,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,045,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 62,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,903,000 after buying an additional 10,625 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $127.87 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $107.37 and a 1 year high of $128.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.19.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

