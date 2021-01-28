Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 15,715 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,715 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 850.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900,074 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AT&T by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,138,879,000 after buying an additional 1,628,117 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,784,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,565,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,388,000 after buying an additional 1,264,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,046,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,416 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. National Bank Financial raised AT&T to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp cut AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.36.

T opened at $29.14 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $38.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $207.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.30 and a 200-day moving average of $29.02.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.