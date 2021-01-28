Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Invests $326,000 in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 161.6% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.58.

D opened at $73.08 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,654.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

