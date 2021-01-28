Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Invests $312,000 in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,447,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,401,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 271.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $224.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $224.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.18. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $126.00 and a 52-week high of $232.26.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

