Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Invests $282,000 in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Acorns Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $199,763,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 46.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 994,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,924,000 after acquiring an additional 317,152 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,509,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,778,000 after acquiring an additional 184,456 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,253,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,541,000 after acquiring an additional 179,397 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $31,607,000.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $236.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.41 and a 200 day moving average of $205.56. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $247.58.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

