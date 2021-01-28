Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Invests $215,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 64.9% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $55.95 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $38.58 and a 1 year high of $62.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.48.

