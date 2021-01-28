G6 Materials Corp. (GGG.V) (CVE:GGG) Shares Gap Down to $0.23

G6 Materials Corp. (GGG.V) (CVE:GGG)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.23, but opened at $0.19. G6 Materials Corp. (GGG.V) shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 146,570 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$17.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.38.

About G6 Materials Corp. (GGG.V) (CVE:GGG)

G6 Materials Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets composites and coatings based on graphene and other materials worldwide. It offers high-performance resins, composites, R&D materials, and fine organic chemicals. The company also offers 3D printable filaments through various distribution networks, as well as through the web-store blackmagic3D.com; and adhesive materials through g6-epoxy.com.

