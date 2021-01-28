G.Research Comments on FMC Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) – Equities research analysts at G.Research cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FMC in a report released on Tuesday, January 26th. G.Research analyst R. Morbelli now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $6.20 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.57. G.Research also issued estimates for FMC’s FY2021 earnings at $7.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.90 EPS.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FMC. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on FMC in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on FMC from $120.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on FMC from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.41.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $107.54 on Thursday. FMC has a 12 month low of $56.77 and a 12 month high of $123.66. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.53%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $86,860.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,319.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $668,587.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,098.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,091 shares of company stock worth $842,309. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,407,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $996,354,000 after acquiring an additional 157,650 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in FMC by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,752,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $503,372,000 after buying an additional 345,150 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in FMC by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,693,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,342,000 after buying an additional 13,459 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in FMC by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 1,211,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,355,000 after buying an additional 260,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in FMC by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,097,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,279,000 after buying an additional 101,998 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

