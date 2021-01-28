FY2024 EPS Estimates for Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ono Pharmaceutical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Barker now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.37 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ono Pharmaceutical’s FY2025 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

OTCMKTS OPHLF opened at $29.49 on Thursday. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.32.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. The company offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER Capsule for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and BRAFTOVI capsules, and MEKTOVI and VELEXBRU tablets for malignant tumors.

