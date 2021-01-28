FY2022 EPS Estimates for Voestalpine AG Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:VLPNY)

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Voestalpine in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.43.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on VLPNY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Voestalpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Voestalpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Voestalpine from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS VLPNY opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.32. Voestalpine has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Voestalpine

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

