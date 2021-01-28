FY2022 EPS Estimates for Brunswick Co. Boosted by Wedbush (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brunswick in a report issued on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $7.15 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.10.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BC. B. Riley raised their price target on Brunswick from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Truist increased their price objective on Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Brunswick from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.71.

NYSE:BC opened at $91.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.65. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $94.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 121,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,131,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 16,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

