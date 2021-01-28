FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Freeport-McMoRan in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the natural resource company will earn $2.92 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.87. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FCX. Citigroup lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Johnson Rice began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.12.

NYSE:FCX opened at $25.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a PE ratio of -286.52 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.55. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $32.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $475,790.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $11,776,715.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,724,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,747,502.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 977,387 shares of company stock worth $24,508,456 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 638,059 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $16,602,000 after purchasing an additional 52,063 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 20,987 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.