FY2021 EPS Estimates for Umpqua Holdings Co. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Umpqua in a report issued on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.89 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.55. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.20. Umpqua had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $358.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on UMPQ. TheStreet raised shares of Umpqua from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Umpqua from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Umpqua from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Umpqua presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.19.

Shares of UMPQ stock opened at $14.87 on Wednesday. Umpqua has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $18.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 205.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

