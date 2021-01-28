FY2021 EPS Estimates for Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Reduced by Analyst

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Tenaris in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.09.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TS. CSFB assumed coverage on Tenaris in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tenaris from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.40 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.02.

Shares of TS opened at $15.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.11. Tenaris has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $22.09.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.74 million. Tenaris had a positive return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 10.23%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Tenaris by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Tenaris by 3,590.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 460,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 448,067 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Tenaris by 20.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,580 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tenaris in the third quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Tenaris in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

