FY2021 EPS Estimates for Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Raised by Cantor Fitzgerald

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Omeros in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($2.02) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.15).

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Omeros from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Omeros in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Omeros from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Shares of Omeros stock opened at $18.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.04. Omeros has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $25.46.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $26.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.75 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMER. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Omeros by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,743,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,390,000 after buying an additional 33,112 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros in the second quarter worth $57,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Omeros by 1.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omeros by 8.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 343,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 25,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omeros by 152.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 560,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 338,959 shares in the last quarter. 56.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $84,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,067 shares in the company, valued at $679,936.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $189,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

