FY2021 EPS Estimates for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boot Barn in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now expects that the company will earn $1.59 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.52. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BOOT. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.23.

Shares of BOOT opened at $56.37 on Wednesday. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $62.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.42. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.83, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The business had revenue of $302.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.27 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

In other news, insider John Hazen sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $31,772.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $1,427,016.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,108.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,242 shares of company stock worth $2,780,615. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,981,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,905,000 after buying an additional 965,164 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 1,715.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 311,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,772,000 after purchasing an additional 294,539 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 609,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,146,000 after purchasing an additional 82,040 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.