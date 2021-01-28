FY2021 Earnings Estimate for JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of JSR in a report released on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JSR’s FY2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Get JSR alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JSR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

JSCPY stock opened at $33.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.61. JSR has a 1 year low of $14.07 and a 1 year high of $33.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.92.

JSR Company Profile

JSR Corporation engages in the elastomers, plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences business in Japan and internationally. The company's Elastomers Business segment offers general purpose synthetic rubbers, including emulsion polymerization styrene-butadiene (SB), solution polymerization SB, polybutadiene and isoprene rubbers, etc.; special-purpose synthetic rubbers, such as acrylonitrile, butyl, ethylene propylene, NV and NE polymer blend rubbers, etc.; and thermoplastic elastomers comprising butadiene type TPE, hydrogenated polymer, styrene-butadiene type TPE, styrene-isoprene type TPE, olefin type TPE, etc.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for JSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.