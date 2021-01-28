FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (TSE:AUP)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.22) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.38).

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.29) by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.08 million.

Separately, Bloom Burton cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

TSE:AUP opened at C$20.50 on Thursday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$14.38 and a 12-month high of C$27.10. The company has a current ratio of 17.23, a quick ratio of 16.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of C$2.59 billion and a PE ratio of -14.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.90.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

