FY2020 EPS Estimates for Salzgitter AG Boosted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:SZGPY)

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Salzgitter in a report released on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the basic materials company will earn ($0.48) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.53). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Salzgitter’s FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Salzgitter from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Salzgitter from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Salzgitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

SZGPY stock opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.22. Salzgitter has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $2.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1.86.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

