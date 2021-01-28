FY2020 EPS Estimates for Mastercard Incorporated Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) – Wedbush decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Mastercard in a report released on Sunday, January 24th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $6.35 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.48. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MA. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mastercard from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.06.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $315.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $314.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $367.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total value of $8,623,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,426,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,348,593,388.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 515,952 shares of company stock worth $164,523,030. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

