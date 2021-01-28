FY2020 EPS Estimates for Lear Co. Raised by KeyCorp (NYSE:LEA)

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lear in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 24th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $5.60 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.40. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lear’s FY2021 earnings at $15.80 EPS.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.54 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Lear from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.59.

Shares of LEA opened at $147.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 83.73, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. Lear has a 1 year low of $63.20 and a 1 year high of $170.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 7.15%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 14.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,053,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $550,899,000 after purchasing an additional 628,787 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 366.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 746,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,258,000 after purchasing an additional 586,093 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 76.8% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 514,921 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,152,000 after purchasing an additional 223,710 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 397.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 261,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,482,000 after purchasing an additional 208,729 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 68.8% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 333,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,348,000 after purchasing an additional 135,900 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

