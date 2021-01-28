FY2020 EPS Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the transportation company will earn $13.78 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $13.50. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $485.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $15.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.16 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $490.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.00.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $330.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $173.26 and a 1-year high of $379.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $349.34 and its 200-day moving average is $314.74.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.77 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.7436 dividend. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.05%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 396.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after buying an additional 20,336 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter worth $2,288,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 19.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,017,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $767,472,000 after acquiring an additional 490,263 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter worth $8,342,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

