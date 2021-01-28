FY2020 EPS Estimates for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Raised by Analyst

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for AMC Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($16.54) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($17.71). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($3.18) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.98) EPS.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($5.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.95) by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 90.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AMC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. AMC Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.27.

Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $19.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.48. AMC Entertainment has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $20.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.95.

In other AMC Entertainment news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $2,780,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,043,474 shares of company stock worth $23,346,942. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 17.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 36.0% in the third quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 74.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 5.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 216.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

