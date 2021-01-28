FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) Issued By National Bank Financial

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) in a research note issued on Monday, January 25th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will earn $2.92 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.96. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.77 by C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$641.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$565.70 million.

EDV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.70.

TSE:EDV opened at C$25.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.08 billion and a PE ratio of -44.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.88, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.12. Endeavour Mining Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$15.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.21.

In related news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$795,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 592,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,778,060.

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the HoundÃ© mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 7.9 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 15.1 million ounces of gold.

