FY2020 Earnings Estimate for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Issued By Barrington Research

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of IMAX in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.23) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.20). Barrington Research also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $37.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.24 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 50.83%. The company’s revenue was down 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.60 to $17.90 in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of IMAX from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

NYSE IMAX opened at $19.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.85. IMAX has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $20.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IMAX by 310.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,684,000 after buying an additional 990,702 shares during the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP bought a new stake in IMAX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,774,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IMAX by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,005,000 after purchasing an additional 440,683 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in IMAX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,337,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in IMAX by 149.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 91,535 shares during the period. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

