FY2020 Earnings Estimate for First Western Financial, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:MYFW)

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) – Piper Sandler issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Western Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark expects that the company will earn $3.49 per share for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Western Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Western Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

NASDAQ MYFW opened at $19.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $151.41 million, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.83. First Western Financial has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.72.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 20.3% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 34,265 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in First Western Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in First Western Financial in the second quarter valued at $232,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Western Financial in the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of First Western Financial by 11,147.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage.

